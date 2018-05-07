Cops: Man drove lawn mower drunk, cut someone else's grass

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Indiana man was arrested and charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated. However, it wasn't a car he was driving, but a lawn mower.

The Indianapolis Star reports police got a call Saturday afternoon from a resident in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis, that a man on a riding mower had pulled onto their yard and began cutting their grass. After a few passes, the man headed on down the road.

Police caught up with the suspect, Barry Ridge, as he was traveling down County Road 100 on his red mower.

They told the Star they pulled Ridge, 46, over and his eyes appeared to be “glassy.” He was given, and failed, a sobriety test. His blood-alcohol level was 0.189, more than twice the state's legal limit of .08.

He was taken to Johnson County Jail.

Police said it's not the first time Ridge has been arrested for driving his lawn mower while drunk.