Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Waffle House shooting suspect to undergo mental health test

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
Travis Reinking, suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, is escorted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 23, 2018.
Lacy Atkins/AP
Travis Reinking, suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, is escorted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 23, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

NASHVILLE — A man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House will undergo a mental health evaluation before going to court.

A judge on Monday granted a request by the defendant's lawyer that he get an outpatient evaluation before moving forward with court proceedings.

Travis Reinking faces multiple charges in the April 22 shooting, including four counts of criminal homicide. Police said the 29-year-old man was wearing only a green jacket when he opened fire outside the Nashville Waffle House and then stormed the restaurant with an AR-15 rifle. Police say more bloodshed was averted when a quick-thinking restaurant patron wrestled the weapon away from him.

Reinking's attorney didn't comment to reporters after the hearing. A spokesman for the district attorney's office said a judge has issued a gag order.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me