Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

University of Virginia changes policy 9 months after protests

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. A former federal prosecutor says the law enforcement response to a white nationalist rally this summer in Charlottesville that erupted in violence was a series of failures. The findings of former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy's monthslong investigation were unveiled Friday, Dec. 1. City officials asked him to conduct the review after facing scathing criticism over the Aug. 12 rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. A former federal prosecutor says the law enforcement response to a white nationalist rally this summer in Charlottesville that erupted in violence was a series of failures. The findings of former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy's monthslong investigation were unveiled Friday, Dec. 1. City officials asked him to conduct the review after facing scathing criticism over the Aug. 12 rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Updated 6 hours ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia is changing its policies for outside people or groups that want to meet outdoors on college property — nearly nine months after white nationalists led a torch-lit march through campus.

According to a news release, the new policies that took effect Friday apply to anyone who wants to speak, make announcements or distribute literature on the campus. Unaffiliated people must make reservations to use certain designated locations, on certain days and during certain hours.

The news release doesn't directly address the campus march, which took place the night before a larger rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville's downtown.

University President Teresa Sullivan said in a statement that UVA is committed to free speech and the “safety and security of every member of this community.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me