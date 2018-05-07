Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Cynthia Nixon seeks live television debate with N.Y. Gov. Cuomo

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon speaks with reporters following a rally against financial institutions' support of private prisons and immigrant detention centers, as part of a May Day protest near Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, May 1, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon speaks with reporters following a rally against financial institutions' support of private prisons and immigrant detention centers, as part of a May Day protest near Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, May 1, 2018 in New York City.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks before he signs a bill at John Jay College of Criminal Justice that removes guns from domestic abusers, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in New York.
Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks before he signs a bill at John Jay College of Criminal Justice that removes guns from domestic abusers, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in New York.

ALBANY, N.Y. — "Sex and the City" star and New York governor's race candidate Cynthia Nixon has accepted an invitation to participate in a prime-time televised debate with two-time incumbent Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon on Monday released a video announcing she was seeking a one-on-one TV debate with Cuomo that WABC in New York City plans to broadcast. Nixon is vying with Cuomo for the Democratic Party primary.

Nixon says on the video: "One on one. No distractions and nowhere to hide. Your move."

Cuomo campaign spokeswoman Lis Smith says campaign staffers are receiving invitations to debates and are "reviewing the various opportunities."

Cuomo participated in one multi-candidate debate for the general election in each of his previous campaigns for governor, in 2010 and 2014.

Nixon is an activist on education and LGBT issues. She launched her campaign in March.

