Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Sessions says border policy may separate children from their parents

The Washington Post | Monday, May 7, 2018, 8:24 p.m.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the media during a press conference at Border Field State Park on May 7, 2018 in San Ysidro, Calif. Sessions was on a visit to the border along with ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan to discuss the immigration enforcement actions of the Trump Administration.
Getty Images
Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the media during a press conference at Border Field State Park on May 7, 2018 in San Ysidro, Calif. Sessions was on a visit to the border along with ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan to discuss the immigration enforcement actions of the Trump Administration.
Border Patrol agents patrol the area near where Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the media during a press conference at Border Field State Park on May 7, 2018 in San Ysidro, Calif.
Getty Images
Border Patrol agents patrol the area near where Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the media during a press conference at Border Field State Park on May 7, 2018 in San Ysidro, Calif.

Updated 6 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday that the Justice Department will begin prosecuting every person who illegally crosses into the United States along the Southwest border, a hard-line policy shift focusing in particular on migrants traveling with children.

In separate speeches — one in Scottsdale, Ariz., the other in San Diego — Sessions said the Department of Homeland Security will begin referring such cases to the Justice Department for prosecution. Federal prosecutors will "take on as many of those cases as humanly possible until we get to 100 percent," he said.

"If you cross the border unlawfully ... then we will prosecute you," Sessions said. "If you smuggle an illegal alien across the border, then we'll prosecute you. ... If you're smuggling a child, then we're going to prosecute you and that child will be separated from you, probably, as required by law. If you don't want your child separated, then don't bring them across the border illegally. It's not our fault that somebody does that."

DHS officials say they have seen a significant increase in illegal border crossings over the past year, including a rise in the number of families and unaccompanied children. In the past month, Border Patrol officers say they have encountered more than 50,000 immigrants trying to enter the United States. From April 2017 to April 2018, the number of apprehensions and "inadmissible" border crossings tripled, according to DHS.

Advocates for migrants have said most are fleeing violence in Central America and should be treated as asylum-seekers, not criminals. The American Civil Liberties Union has already filed a federal lawsuit in California over past separations.

Sessions indicated that while he has "no doubt" people illegally crossing the border are fleeing danger or despair, "We cannot take everyone on this planet who is in a difficult situation."

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat who has battled the Trump administration in court, signaled that he was following the issue closely.

"As a father, the last thing I would do is separate fathers and mothers from their children and I would hope the federal government thinks twice about doing this," Becerra said. "There are constitutional protections we can look to."

In San Diego, Sessions was interrupted by a heckler with a megaphone.

"We don't want you in our state," the man yelled. "Are you going to be separating families? Is that why you're here? Why are you doing this? Do you have a heart? Do you have a soul? Why do you work for this administration?"

Senior immigration and border officials called for the increased prosecutions last month in a confidential memo to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. They said filing criminal charges against migrants, including parents traveling with children, would be the "most effective" way to tamp down on illegal border crossings.

The so-called "zero-tolerance" measure announced Monday could split up thousands of families because children are not allowed in criminal jails. Until now, most families apprehended crossing the border illegally have been released to await civil deportation hearings.

The Trump administration piloted this approach in the Border Patrol's El Paso sector, which includes New Mexico, between July and November 2017, and said the number of families attempting to cross illegally plunged by 64 percent.

The New York Times reported last month that hundreds of children have been taken from their parents at the border since October.

Nielsen told lawmakers in April that DHS aims to keep families together "as long as operationally possible." She said families are separated to "protect the children" in case the adults traveling with them are not really their parents.

Sessions, who as attorney general has been especially aggressive on immigration, said that to carry out the new enforcement policies, he was sending 35 prosecutors to the Southwest and 18 immigration judges to the border to handle asylum claims. Those moves were announced last week.

Criminal prosecutions at the border have soared over the past two decades, from fewer than 10,000 cases in 1996 to more than 90,000 at their peak in 2013 under former President Obama, according to TRAC, a Syracuse University organization that tracks criminal immigration prosecutions. Last fiscal year, the number of immigration prosecutions declined 14 percent, to nearly 60,000.

The most common criminal charge is "improper entry by alien" — or illegal entry. First-time offenders usually face a federal misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in prison or fines. Repeat offenders can be imprisoned for up to two years and fined, or charged with the more serious offense of "illegal reentry."

After President Trump called last month for renewed efforts to reduce illegal border crossings, Sessions ordered U.S. attorneys on the border to prosecute migrants "to the extent practicable." His remarks Monday appeared to signal that federal prosecutors will make this a higher priority.

"Eleven million people are already here illegally," Sessions said in his speech. "That's more than the population of the state of Georgia. ... We're not going to stand for this. We are not going to let this country be invaded. We will not be stampeded. We will not capitulate to lawlessness."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me