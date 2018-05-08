Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Miami officer charged with assault after video shows him kicking at suspect's head

The Washington Post | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 6:30 p.m.
David Suazo.
David Suazo.

A Miami police officer was charged Tuesday with second-degree misdemeanor assault days after video emerged appearing to show him kicking the head of a handcuffed suspect on the ground.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office charged Mario Figueroa for his actions Thursday after an investigation by public corruption officials, the office said in a news release.

Bystander footage of the incident sparked furor and cries of excessive force when the video involving alleged car-theft suspect David Vladim Suazo went viral, leading to rebukes from city officials. Figueroa was suspended with pay later Thursday.

"Officer Mario Figueroa can have no excuse for the alleged actions seen on the initial videotape," State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "This community demands respect for all individuals taken into custody. Any evidence of abuse, which is also evidence of a crime, will assist us in going forward with this case."

Rundle had previously said she was "shocked and appalled" by the video, which has amassed more than a quarter-million views. A date of arraignment has yet to be set, the state attorney's office said.

The video drew swift rebuke from top officials.

"I'm very happy the chief took swift, immediate action," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said of Figueroa's immediate suspension.

But new police body-camera video released Tuesday complicates the allegations of actual assault, suggesting that Figueroa did not connect on his kick.

"Missed on the kick. Learn how to aim my boy," Suazo tells Figueroa while handcuffed to the ground at a hospital.

Figueroa replied: "If I wanted to kick you, you know, I would have kicked you right."

Suazo went on a rant afterward. "Woulda got your ass shot," he said.

Figueroa told him he charged at him to scare him into complying with the arrest.

"Me pretending to kick you got you to comply, right?"

Criminal defense attorney Brian Tannebaum told the Miami Herald the state attorney could charge Figueroa even if it is determined he missed the kick.

Figueroa is in his 20s and has less than five years on the force, a police spokesman said. The department did not immediately return a request for comment.

City Commissioner Keon Hardemon called Figueroa's act "disgusting and cowardly" in a Friday tweet, and criticized the other responding officers "who let their brother commit a crime without any noticeable objection," calling those officers culpable.

Before the video begins, officers followed a man driving a blue Jeep Cherokee that appeared in a police database as stolen, a police report said. Suazo drove into a dead end at a residential complex and ran. An attempt to use a stun gun was ineffective, though Suazo eventually complied with commands to get on the ground.

The video picks up when an officer walks over to detain Suazo, who is laying on the ground with his arms behind his back.

At that point, Figueroa runs over to Suazo and swings his right foot at the man's head, before dropping onto him and pressing his arms over the man's head. The officer appears to glance a few times in the direction of the camera. Five officers eventually arrive in the area.

Four officers involved in the man's arrest were wearing body cameras, including Figueroa, the police report notes. The police department did not immediately return a question asking whether additional body camera videos recorded the incident.

"The video depicts a clear violation of policy," Miami Police Chief Jorge R. Colina said in a statement.

Suazo was charged with vehicle theft, fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting an officer without violence.

The City of Miami Police Department has struggled with allegations of excessive force and brutality in recent years, and is under federal monitoring after a civil rights suit and settlement, the Herald reported.

