Suspect arrested in Colorado in death of Salt Lake City teen

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man who police describe as a suspect in the killing of a teenage girl in Salt Lake City was arrested Wednesday in Colorado as a result of a two-day multi-state manhunt.

Shaun French, 24, had previously been in a sexual relationship with 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw and lived at her home, Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandan Shearer said after his arrest. Police did not release a possible motive for Bagshaw's killing, nor would they disclose additional details about how she was killed.

STARTING NOW: Salt Lake City Police announce arrest of Shaun French in Colorado. He is now considered a suspect in the murder of 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw. @KSL5TV @KSLcom @kslnewsradio pic.twitter.com/wgpjQX6xOl — Ladd Egan (@laddegan) May 9, 2018

Shearer called it a brutal killing that Bagshaw's mother overheard while talking on the phone to her daughter Monday, shortly after she had returned home from high school.

"While she was on the phone she heard screaming at which time, once that call ended, she contacted a neighbor who went to the house and immediately contacted the police," Shearer said.

French has initially been charged with three counts of sexual involvement with a minor. Utah authorities are seeking to extradite him and will travel to Colorado to try to interview him, Shearer said.

It's unknown if he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. He is currently the only suspect in the case, police said.

Those who worked with Baleigh Bagshaw, the 15-year old who was murdered Monday, say she was a ray of sunshine that made work a fun place to be. They can't believe she's not coming to work today. We're doing a story on how she's being remembered tonight on @KSL5TV at 6. pic.twitter.com/NbrZZkYkg7 — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) May 8, 2018

French was arrested in Otero County in southeastern Colorado. Authorities would not disclose whether he had been identified by his distinctive SUV, a camouflage-painted 1991 Daihatsu Rocky .

French has family and acquaintances in Colorado, Wyoming and Ohio, Shearer said. It was unclear whether he was visiting those people when he was arrested.