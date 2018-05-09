Monica Lewinsky reportedly disinvited to event to be attended by Bill Clinton

Monica Lewinsky was left feeling humiliated all over again Wednesday when an invitation to a fancy event was rescinded.

The infamous White House intern who had an affair with President Bill Clinton, leading to his impeachment in 1998, was invited to a luncheon and then summarily disinvited, reports The Huffington Post. The annual event, The Town & Country Philanthropy Summit, was held Wednesday morning in New York.

The apparent reason: Lewinsky's former lover, President Bill Clinton, was going to be there, too. And maybe his wife, Hillary Clinton, would be joining him. Ahem.

Lewinsky tweeted about the embarrassing incident Wednesday afternoon, cryptically writing: "Dear world: please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and — then after i've accepted — uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited. it's 2018. emily post would def not approve."

Now 44, the San Francisco native has remained largely out of the spotlight, more recently speaking out for victims of cyberbullying and sexual harassment. She likely would have had a lot to say. She followed up her Tweet later with a semi joke: "p.s. and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag."

A spokeswoman for the event, hosted by Lin Manuel Miranda, responded to the HuffPost's Tweet about the gaffe: "President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit. He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded," read the tweet from Angel Urena.

Followers were quick to respond. Some people agreed that uninviting Lewinsky was bad manners.

I've sparked a bit of a debate from people who aren't aware of what monica has been doing these past few years about why I think she's heroic. I wrote this about her. If you read it you'll probably agree

"That is outrageous and sad. The more that is revealed, the clearer it is that he should be uninvited," wrote one.

"Maybe they felt she'd be uncomfortable or didn't want to make the moment about them as you are doing now," posted another. "Or maybe she was the backup plan. Either way the uninvite is a bit tacky tho."

Director and comedian Judd Apatow slammed Town & Country for the reported slight and said those at the magazine "should be ashamed of themselves."

"Do they let their heads of the magazine prey on their interns?" Apatow asked. "Would they disinvite them after abusing their power to get what they wanted from them?"

Director and comedian Judd Apatow slammed Town & Country for the reported slight and said those at the magazine "should be ashamed of themselves."

"Do they let their heads of the magazine prey on their interns?" Apatow asked. "Would they disinvite them after abusing their power to get what they wanted from them?"

Of course there were the trolls, e.g., "Why was she even invited? her 15 minutes of fame has lasted years."

And finally, one Twitter user thought writing about this at all was a waste of time: "I hope that it doesn't scar her for life. I know just how difficult it must be to miss a Town & Country event. First world problems."