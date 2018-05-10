Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Florida pond searched after gator-attack report

Orlando Sentinel | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 12:18 a.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

ORLANDO — Rescue crews searched a pond in east Orange County after receiving a report of a boy "flailing" in the water, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a call around noon from a man who claimed to see a person struggling in the water. The man said he heard the swimmer scream, "It bit me," sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson said.

More than a dozen emergency vehicles and several helicopters responded to the scene. Air boats and alligator-removal units also responded. Although authorities haven't yet found the swimmer, the original call was "credible," Williamson said.

Deputies searched the neighborhood. No teens were reported missing in the area, Williamson said.

"We're in a search and rescue operation. We are scanning the water with sonar devices from our marine unit," he said. "So far we have not seen anything. We will be out here until we do see something or until the sheriff gives us the command to leave the scene."

Chad Weber, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the case was being treated as a missing person and "possible drowning," but not yet as an alligator attack. "Right now, we're just assisting the Orange County Sheriff's Office with a potentially missing person. We're not even sure if there's an alligator involved," he said.

Authorities say a 6-foot alligator was found during a search of the pond — too small to inflict serious damage on a human.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me