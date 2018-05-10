Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Yale: White student scolded for calling police about sleeping black student

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.

Yale Vice President for Student Life Kimberly Goff-Crews said in a statement Thursday that the officers interviewed both students and then told the complaining student that the other woman had every right to be there.

The black student, Lolade Siyonbola, posted two videos of Monday's encounter on social media showing police interviewing her for more than 15 minutes. She told police she had fallen asleep while working on a paper.

Goff-Crews said administrators and the Yale police chief are planning listening sessions with students in the months ahead to address the episode.

