Black bear devours 2 dozen cupcakes left in baker's car
Updated 14 hours ago
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The smell of two dozen cupcakes in a baker's car was too much for a black bear in New Jersey.
The bruin smashed a window and left only smeared icing and a paw print behind.
Christine Allen tells The Record the bear ate every single chocolate, vanilla and strawberry cupcake that she had made for a large order. Awaken by the dog barking and a "crunch sound," her husband spotted the bear early Thursday.
Locally, a bear was reported as having smashed in the window of a car at 2am, stealing & feasting on 3 dozen cupcakes he found inside.Finally, I have found my spirit animal.— Ms. Havisham (@MissHavisham) May 11, 2018
Rockaway Township Police Lt. Peter Reilly says it looks like the bear has done some other damage in the area and breaking into a car raises concern. Police have notified wildlife officials.
Allen says while she doesn't want her property destroyed, she doesn't want the bear to be killed.