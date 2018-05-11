Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
2 window washers rescued from platform at Manhattan tower

The Associated Press | Friday, May 11, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
New York Police Department Special Operations
Updated 14 hours ago

NEW YORK — Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

The Fire Department says no one was injured in the mishap Friday morning at a building under construction on Murray Street, about 10 blocks from the World Trade Center.

It's not immediately clear what went wrong with the platform around 8 a.m. New York Police Department Special Operations Chief Harry Wedin tweeted that the device was around the 40th floor.

The FDNY says workers were soon helped off the platform and through a window, and the platform was secured.

A call to the building's sales office wasn't immediately returned. Its website says the 64-story building will feature glass-walled apartments priced at up to $40 million.

