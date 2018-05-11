2 window washers rescued from platform at Manhattan tower
Updated 14 hours ago
NEW YORK — Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.
The Fire Department says no one was injured in the mishap Friday morning at a building under construction on Murray Street, about 10 blocks from the World Trade Center.
It's not immediately clear what went wrong with the platform around 8 a.m. New York Police Department Special Operations Chief Harry Wedin tweeted that the device was around the 40th floor.
#HappeningNow Great Job by #NYPD ESU & @FDNY with the rescue of 2 people from a malfunctioning scaffold. Working together they successfully removed 2 workers from a scaffold stuck on the 40th floor high above Murray Street in #Manhattan . pic.twitter.com/t1TtVgjiVm— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 11, 2018
The FDNY says workers were soon helped off the platform and through a window, and the platform was secured.
A call to the building's sales office wasn't immediately returned. Its website says the 64-story building will feature glass-walled apartments priced at up to $40 million.