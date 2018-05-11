Student shot in arm at California school, teen suspect held
Updated 11 hours ago
PALMDALE, Calif. — A high school student was shot in the arm Friday at high school in the California city of Palmdale and a 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody, officials said.
The shooting at Highland High School in the high desert Antelope Valley was sparked by a dispute between the alleged shooter and the victim, Los Angeles County sheriff's Capt. Darren Harris told KTTV.
Update Regarding Highland High School in Palmdale: 1 victim shot in the arm at Highland High School. At local hospital now. stable condition. 1 Firearm recovered.1 Subject detained, and is a Male Hispanic Juvenile.— LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018
The victim was expected to make a full recovery, he said.
Deputies recovered a gun at the scene as the suspect was taken into custody, Harris said.
The school remained on lockdown Friday morning as school officials worked to reunite students with their parents.
Bulldogs, at this time, there is no threat to Highland High School. The campus remains on lock down as we work with law enforcement to determine release procedures for students.— HHS Principal (@HHSPrincipalCG) May 11, 2018
Sheriff's deputies also received a call reporting shots fired in the vicinity of Manzanita Elementary School about 7 miles away from Highland High School.
Officials said deputies searched the elementary school and found no evidence of a shooting.