Police investigate: Did husband poison doughnuts for wife?

CENTREVILLE, Va. — A search warrant shows police are investigating whether a northern Virginia man gave his children poisoned doughnuts to take to his estranged wife.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that tests performed on the doughnuts showed the presence of the chemical naphthalene, which can be fatal.

Investigators wrote that the incident occurred in late November, when the father sent the box along to his wife's home.

According to the search warrant, a judge had granted the wife a protective order against her husband because he had allegedly threatened to kill her before.

The search warrant says an adult daughter and the mother noticed a charcoal-like substance inside the doughnut. A lab determined it was naphthalene.

The man has not been charged with a crime, and The Post did not name him. The case remains under investigation.