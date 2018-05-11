2 infants found dead in car in apparent accident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say two infants who were apparently accidentally left unattended in a car have died.

Maj. Frank Carpenter with the Chesterfield County Police Department said Friday the vehicle the children were found in a day earlier is believed to belong to the children's parents.

Carpenter says an investigation is still underway but police believe the incident was an accident. He declined to provide further details about the timeline of events.

Carpenter says the children, one boy and one girl, are believed to be twins. Both were around 5 months old.

Police are awaiting autopsy results from the medical examiner's office.

A fire official said both children were hospitalized after being found in cardiac arrest. One was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon and the second died several hours later.