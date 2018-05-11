Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Naked man's threat forces Daytona Beach airport's evacuation

The Associated Press | Friday, May 11, 2018, 12:04 p.m.
Google Maps

Updated 12 hours ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A naked man who was taken into custody for trying to get onto a tarmac through the baggage carousel at a central Florida airport claimed a bomb was planted in a restroom, forcing the airport's evacuation on Friday.

No explosives were found at Daytona Beach International Airport, said Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood at a news conference after passengers were allowed to go back inside the airport.

Instead, deputies found the man's clothes in a backpack hidden in some drywall in a restroom under construction.

“This is one of those things where truth is stranger than fiction, to say the least,” Chitwood said at a news conference, several hours after the airport was evacuated.

The man, 25, was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation. The sheriff said he had taken drugs the night before and would likely face several federal charges. He wasn't a passenger on any of the planes' manifests, Chitwood said.

A couple hundred people were at the airport at the time of the evacuation. Bomb-sniffing dogs searched the airport before passengers were allowed back into the terminal.

No flights were canceled, just rescheduled, and passengers had to wait outside the airport for about an hour and half, said Jay Cassens, an airport spokesman.

No flights were landing at the time of the evacuation, and passengers were about to board two planes set to take off. Those passengers had to be rescreened, Cassens said.

Deputies were called to the airport around 6 a.m. The man had arrived at the airport with his clothes on but emerged from a bathroom naked, Chitwood said.

Deputies used their taser guns to subdue him after he got on the baggage carousel. After he was taken into custody, he began shouting, “'We've got to get out of here. The bomb's going to go off. I planted a bomb in the bathroom,'” Chitwood quoted him as saying.

After searching the restrooms, a deputy found something hidden in some drywall in a bathroom under construction, the sheriff said. A robot was brought to the airport restroom and the item was found to be a backpack with the man's clothes.

“Fortunately for us, it was not a bomb,” Chitwood said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me