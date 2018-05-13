Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Highway Patrol: Florida man crashes into sheriff's vehicle

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

ORLANDO — Authorities say a Florida man has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a stopped and unmarked sheriff's vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Rida Boualam was headed to his girlfriend's house when he hit the back of an Orange County sheriff's vehicle. The 45-year old told officers that he had two beers before leaving home though authorities say they also found an open beer can in his car.

Four deputies were inside their vehicle but were not seriously injured. One had minor injuries.

Troopers said Boualam had a blood alcohol level of .154, nearly twice Florida's legal limit. He's been charged with impaired driving, careless driving and possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

