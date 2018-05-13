Mitt Romney: Robert Jeffress wrong man to give Jerusalem embassy prayer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Senate candidate Mitt Romney of Utah says a prominent Baptist minister shouldn't be giving the prayer that opens the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem because he's a "religious bigot."

In a tweet Sunday night, the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee criticized Dallas minister Robert Jeffress for his remarks about Jews, Mormons and Islam.

Romney said, "Robert Jeffress says 'you can't be saved by being a Jew,' and 'Mormonism is a heresy from the pit of hell.' He's said the same about Islam."

Given Pastor Jeffress' repeated defamatory comments about Islam and Judaism, he should be kept far from tomorrow's US Embassy dedication. Jerusalem doesn't need the prayer of a religious bigot echoing throughout the holy city. https://t.co/tHatkyPYsz — Rabbi Rick Jacobs (@URJPresident) May 13, 2018

The liberal group Media Matters reports on its website that Jeffress made the remarks cited by Romney in a 2011 speech at the conservative Values Voter Summit.

Jeffress responded in a tweet of his own by defending his view that "salvation is through faith in Christ alone."

. @robertjeffress on U.S. Embassy moving to Jerusalem: 'As @netanyahu told a group of us last night, it took somebody with the courage and leadership of @realDonaldTrump to pull it off.' @NextRevFNC pic.twitter.com/HX41vxM0Ge — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2018

"Historic Christianity has taught for 2,000 years that salvation is through faith in Christ alone. The fact that I, along with tens of millions of evangelical Christians around the world, continue to espouse that belief, is neither bigoted nor newsworthy,: Jeffress said in the tweet, The role of Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, a Southern Baptist megachurch, underlines the significance of the Jerusalem event as an appeal to Christian conservatives, part of President Trump's base of supporters.