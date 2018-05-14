Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

5 hotel workers ordered arrested in British tourist's rape

The Associated Press | Monday, May 14, 2018, 8:57 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

ROME — Arrest warrants have been issued for five workers at a hotel in the Italian resort of Sorrento for the gang rape and drugging of a British tourist.

Prosecutor Alessandro Pennasilico said in a statement Monday that the investigation was aided by DNA testing ordered by police in Kent, England, where the 50-year-old victim had lodged a complaint about the October 2016 attack after she left Italy.

Italian news agency ANSA said investigators got a break when the woman recalled the tattoo that one of her attackers had on his neck. It added that investigators seized the cell phones of male personnel at the hotel and discovered that the suspects had chatted about the attack and exchanged photos taken of the woman while she was being raped.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me