4 earthquakes recorded near central Oklahoma town
Updated 15 hours ago
CRESCENT, Okla. — A series of earthquakes has been recorded near the central Oklahoma town of Crescent.
The U.S. Geological Survey says four earthquakes struck Sunday night through Monday morning, all near Crescent, about 35 miles north of Oklahoma City. The quakes had magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.1.
M4.1 early this morning, east of Lovell, and north of Crescent. Slightly stronger than the one that happened about 8 hours earlier in the same area. Plot is from the #BLOSSM educational seismometers using @raspishake 1D. #OKEQ pic.twitter.com/uewetekTBn— @jeffersonite (@jeffersonite) May 14, 2018
There are no reports of injuries or damage.
Many of the thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several producers to close or reduce volumes in some wells.
Scientists say the threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0. The strongest earthquake on record in Oklahoma was a magnitude 5.8 recorded near Pawnee in September 2016.