Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Fugitive grandma pleads not guilty to Florida murder charge

The Associated Press | Monday, May 14, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
This file photo provided by the South Padre Island Police Department shows Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who was arrested by federal deputy marshals April 19, 2018, at a restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas in connection with the killings of two people in separate states, including her husband.
South Padre Island Police Department
This file photo provided by the South Padre Island Police Department shows Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who was arrested by federal deputy marshals April 19, 2018, at a restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas in connection with the killings of two people in separate states, including her husband.

Updated 11 hours ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband and a Florida woman before leading authorities on a cross-country manhunt has entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge.

News outlets report 56-year-old Lois Riess entered the plea Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla.

Court documents say 54-year-old David Riess was found dead at the couple's Blooming Prairie, Minn., home on March 23. Authorities say Lois Riess came to Fort Myers and soon met 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson.

Investigators believe Riess killed Hutchinson to assume her identity. Riess was captured in South Padre Island, Texas, and returned to Florida to face charges. Charges in Minnesota are also pending.

The public defender's office in Lee County is representing Riess.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me