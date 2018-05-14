Donations pour in after missing toddler found in Central Oregon
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says it has received donations of clothing, diapers, toys and other goods as the result of the rescue of a 1-year-old boy from the woods of Central Oregon.
Sgt. William Bailey told KTVZ that the rescue Thursday caught the attention of people across the Pacific Northwest, and authorities are grateful for the support.
Authorities say a man living in an SUV left his 1-year-old son naked and alone for hours in the woods near Bend. The boy was not hurt.
Brandon M. Blouin, 25, of Belpre, Ohio
Investigators say the man, 25-year-old Brandon Blouin, told them he had gone to look for the boy's mother.
Blouin faces charges of assault, child neglect and criminal mistreatment. It's unknown if he has retained a lawyer, or will have one appointed by a court this week.