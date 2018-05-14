Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ohio police department the latest to try out weapon-mounted cameras

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, May 14, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Above, a FACT Duty Weapon-Mounted Camera is shown attached to a pistol.
Submitted photo
Above, a FACT Duty Weapon-Mounted Camera is shown attached to a pistol.

Updated 6 hours ago

An Ohio police department is the latest to begin testing a new style of police camera that mounts directly onto its guns.

The Viridian Weapon Technologies FACT Duty Weapon-Mounted Camera is a 1080p, full-HD digital camera with a microphone and a 500-lumen tactical light. It is designed with a feature that automatically activates the camera and microphone when a police officer draws a firearm from its holster.

“This technology is needed more than ever for policing today, and law enforcement directors are learning how important it is to their officers and organizations,” said Viridian President and CEO Brian Hedeen. “Our WMCs provide an unobstructed view of critical use-of-force events from the end of the firearm while significantly lowering comparative data management costs compared to other law enforcement recording options because the WMC generates just a small fraction of the data to manage.”

Viridian officials said more than 150 police departments are in the process of evaluating the cameras; however, it does not list any in Pennsylvania.

Hedeen said the cameras can help address some of the limitations inherent to body- and dash-cam technology.

“This makes our product an ideal supplement or alternative to body or dash camera programs while helping to show what really happened,” Hedeen said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me