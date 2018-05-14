Ohio police department the latest to try out weapon-mounted cameras

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Ohio police department is the latest to begin testing a new style of police camera that mounts directly onto its guns.

The Viridian Weapon Technologies FACT Duty Weapon-Mounted Camera is a 1080p, full-HD digital camera with a microphone and a 500-lumen tactical light. It is designed with a feature that automatically activates the camera and microphone when a police officer draws a firearm from its holster.

“This technology is needed more than ever for policing today, and law enforcement directors are learning how important it is to their officers and organizations,” said Viridian President and CEO Brian Hedeen. “Our WMCs provide an unobstructed view of critical use-of-force events from the end of the firearm while significantly lowering comparative data management costs compared to other law enforcement recording options because the WMC generates just a small fraction of the data to manage.”

Viridian officials said more than 150 police departments are in the process of evaluating the cameras; however, it does not list any in Pennsylvania.

Hedeen said the cameras can help address some of the limitations inherent to body- and dash-cam technology.

“This makes our product an ideal supplement or alternative to body or dash camera programs while helping to show what really happened,” Hedeen said.

