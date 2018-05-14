Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Prosecutors seek to stop new trial in 'Serial' podcast case

The Baltimore Sun | Monday, May 14, 2018, 11:09 p.m.

Prosecutors are asking Maryland's highest court to reverse a ruling that grants a new trial to "Serial" podcast subject Adnan Syed in the 1999 murder of his high school classmate Hae Min Lee.

Attorney General Brian Frosh's office asked the Maryland Court of Appeals on Monday to reverse a lower court's ruling to overturn Syed's conviction in the case.

Convicted in 2000, Syed was sentenced to life in prison for killing Lee, his former girlfriend, whose body was found in Leakin Park in the Baltimore area.

Syed has maintained his innocence, and his case attracted international attention in 2014 when it was featured on "Serial." The podcast was downloaded millions of times and prompted legions of listeners to scrutinize the case online.

He appealed his conviction on the grounds that his previous attorney failed to call a key alibi witness. He also questioned the reliability of cellphone evidence used to place him at the spot where Lee's body was found.

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals accepted only the argument that Syed's attorney erred in not calling the witness. In March, the judges ordered his conviction be thrown out.

Now, prosecutors are asking the state's highest court to reverse that order. They argue Syed's defense attorney did a thorough job and the witness, Asia McClain, would not have changed the outcome of the case.

"The record in this case is replete with evidence of defense counsel developing, investigating and presenting at trial a battery of defense, including an alibi defense that a seasoned attorney could reasonably have concluded would not have been aided — and more likely would have been compromised — by the proposed narrative of a single added witness," wrote Thiru Vignarajah, special assistant to the attorney general.

This latest appeal likely means Syed won't know for months whether his conviction will stand or if he will receive a new trial.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me