Melania Trump to remain hospitalized for 2 to 3 days

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his wife, Melania, will be released from the hospital in a few days after receiving treatment for a kidney condition the White House says is noncancerous.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that "our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!"

The 48-year-old first lady had an "embolization" procedure Monday at a military hospital outside Washington. The White House said the procedure was "successful" and that there were no complications.

Mrs. Trump's spokeswoman had said the first lady was likely to remain hospitalized for "the duration of the week."

The White House has cited the first lady's privacy for not offering any additional details on her condition.

Vice President Mike Pence described the procedure as "long-planned."

Two urologists who have no personal knowledge of Mrs. Trump's condition tell the Associated Press the most likely explanation for the procedure is a kind of noncancerous kidney tumor called an angiomyolipoma, which isn't common but tends to occur in middle-aged women.