World

Melania Trump to remain hospitalized for 2 to 3 days

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.
Susan Walsh/AP
The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.
The entrance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is seen in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 14, 2018. First lady Melania Trump underwent a procedure Monday morning to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week, the White House said.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
The entrance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is seen in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 14, 2018. First lady Melania Trump underwent a procedure Monday morning to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week, the White House said.
President Donald Trump walks to his motorcade vehicle as he arrives on Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 14, 2018. The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Donald Trump walks to his motorcade vehicle as he arrives on Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 14, 2018. The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

Updated 22 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his wife, Melania, will be released from the hospital in a few days after receiving treatment for a kidney condition the White House says is noncancerous.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that "our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!"

The 48-year-old first lady had an "embolization" procedure Monday at a military hospital outside Washington. The White House said the procedure was "successful" and that there were no complications.

Mrs. Trump's spokeswoman had said the first lady was likely to remain hospitalized for "the duration of the week."

The White House has cited the first lady's privacy for not offering any additional details on her condition.

Vice President Mike Pence described the procedure as "long-planned."

Two urologists who have no personal knowledge of Mrs. Trump's condition tell the Associated Press the most likely explanation for the procedure is a kind of noncancerous kidney tumor called an angiomyolipoma, which isn't common but tends to occur in middle-aged women.

