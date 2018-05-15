Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Police end dig for remains of missing Michigan girls

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. Warren Mayor James Fouts told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the weeklong excavation on the outskirts of a subdivision in Macomb Township has ended. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
Updated 22 hours ago

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police looking for the remains of up to seven girls who have been missing for decades stopping digging Tuesday in suburban Detroit, suspending a multi-day effort while they decide whether to search elsewhere in Michigan or excavate the same area again.

Authorities repeatedly have said they're confident they will solve the cold cases, raising the hopes of anxious family members who are desperate to learn what happened to their loved ones. The timeout could last a week, Warren Mayor James Fouts told The Associated Press.

Police tape has been taken down and three heavy machines were silent Tuesday.

“They decided to stop and evaluate,” said Fouts, whose police department is leading the investigation.

The search began a week ago in Macomb County's Macomb Township, 30 miles northeast of downtown Detroit. The site is roughly 25 acres of woods and open fields, not far from a residential neighborhood.

Police were inspired to dig after talking to a prisoner, Arthur Ream, who was locked up in 2008 for the slaying of a 13-year-old girl. Cindy Zarzycki's remains were found a decade ago near the same woods.

Fouts said police will decide whether to dig again at the same site or shift the search elsewhere in Macomb County or to northern Michigan. He didn't disclose what investigators might know about those locations.

Konnie Beyma, whose 12-year-old sister, Kimberly King, disappeared in 1979, was at the dig Monday and expressed confidence in police. She wants to find her sister's remains and bury them in Kentucky.

“They are very certain, and we are almost there,” Beyma said.

