Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Any doctor on board? U.S. surgeon general gives aid on plane

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 9:57 p.m.
FILE - In a Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Dr. Jerome Adams waits to be sworn in as the 20th U.S. Surgeon General by Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. Adams says he gave assistance to someone on a Delta Air Lines flight Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to Jackson, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - In a Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Dr. Jerome Adams waits to be sworn in as the 20th U.S. Surgeon General by Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. Adams says he gave assistance to someone on a Delta Air Lines flight Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to Jackson, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Updated 18 hours ago

JACKSON, Miss. — When the call went out for a doctor on board, the U.S. surgeon general says he gladly stepped in to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight.

Dr. Jerome Adams, an anesthesiologist, said he assisted someone on a Delta Air Lines jet as he prepared to fly Wednesday to Jackson, Mississippi.

Adams tweeted that a call went out requesting a doctor.

A person lost consciousness when the plane was on the ground in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Adams and two nurses responded, said Kate Migliaccio-Grabill, a Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman.

The patient woke up, and Adams determined it was best for the plane to return to the gate and for the patient to go to a hospital for further evaluation. Adams also called the patient's spouse to explain what happened, the spokeswoman said.

Adams tweeted that the patient was doing well and, like a good public health service doctor, he was happy to assist.

Adams was on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta to catch a connecting flight to Mississippi's capital city, where he has public events Thursday, including a panel discussion on opioid abuse.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant tweeted back at the surgeon general: “Nice job, Dr. Adams!”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me