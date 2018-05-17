Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

How many retweets to get free white Crocs for entire graduating class? 2018, of course

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 11:12 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On a whim, a Florida high school senior asked the Crocs shoe company to supply its foam shoes for her and all of her female classmates to wear to graduation, and the company said OK — if her request could get 2,018 retweets.

Sarah Agee tells the Tampa Bay Times that she and other classmates were concerned about wearing high heels, so she suggested Crocs.

Agee tweeted @Crocs, asking many retweets it would take to send white shoes for Seminole High School's graduation. The response: "2018 ... obviously."

Crocs chief marketing officer Terence Reilly says when they got the retweets, they shipped the shoes.

Agee and her friends crossed the stage Wednesday wearing the Crocs, though not all seniors participated.

Agee says she learned that, "It can't hurt to ask."

