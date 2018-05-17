Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Wildlife expert rescues 6 young squirrels with tangled tails

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 9:15 p.m.
In this May 14, 2018 photo provided by Craig Luttman, the tails of six young squirrels are stuck together by tree sap in the Omaha, Neb., suburb of Elkhorn.
OMAHA, Neb. — Six young squirrels whose tails were stuck together by tree sap are recovering after a Nebraska wildlife expert untangled them.

A Nebraska Humane Society worker rescued the squirrels from a pine tree in Omaha last week. Nebraska Wildlife Rehab executive director Laura Stastny told the Omaha World-Herald that the sap-covered tails became knotted as the youngsters wrestled in their nest. Stastny says they are about 8 weeks old.

Resident Craig Luttman spotted the rodents' predicament, describing it Thursday as “kind of like a tug of war, going in completely opposite directions.”

Stastny gave the squirrels a mild painkiller before removing the sticky fur and untangling them. She says some of them suffered injuries to their tails, but she expects all six to be released in a few weeks.

