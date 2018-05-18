Trump has classic response to 'Is it laurel or yanny?'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's easily the most debated topic in the country right now.

No, it's not the Russian investigation or the North Korea summit. It's, of course, Laurel vs. Yanny. And we're a nation consumed by the question.

With just about everyone weighing in, the White House staff figured why not join the debate.

So, they went around the West Wing, asking staffers what they thought.

Ivanka Trump said, "It's so clearly laurel."

With a good sense of humor, Kellyanne Conway: "It's laurel. But I could deflect and divert to yanny if you need me to."

When told it had been reported that Sarah Huckabee Sanders heard "laurel," the communications director said, "Clearly, you're getting your information from CNN. Because that's fake news. All I hear is yanny."

When played the audio, Vice President Mike Pence responded, "Who's yanny?"

But perhaps the best response came from President Donald Trump himself, who ended the debate with a surprisingly good humored, "I hear covfefe."