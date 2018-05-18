Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
107 dead in Cuba's worst aviation disaster in 3 decades
World

Trump has classic response to 'Is it laurel or yanny?'

Chris Pastrick | Friday, May 18, 2018, 7:24 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

It's easily the most debated topic in the country right now.

No, it's not the Russian investigation or the North Korea summit. It's, of course, Laurel vs. Yanny. And we're a nation consumed by the question.

With just about everyone weighing in, the White House staff figured why not join the debate.

So, they went around the West Wing, asking staffers what they thought.

Ivanka Trump said, "It's so clearly laurel."

With a good sense of humor, Kellyanne Conway: "It's laurel. But I could deflect and divert to yanny if you need me to."

When told it had been reported that Sarah Huckabee Sanders heard "laurel," the communications director said, "Clearly, you're getting your information from CNN. Because that's fake news. All I hear is yanny."

When played the audio, Vice President Mike Pence responded, "Who's yanny?"

But perhaps the best response came from President Donald Trump himself, who ended the debate with a surprisingly good humored, "I hear covfefe."

Related Content
Yanny/Laurel mindbender escalates to Brainstorm/Green Needle
By now you've either analyzed the Yanny/Laurel audio phenomenon or written it off as meaningless internet chatter. But the digital world has moved on ...
Which do you hear: Yanny or Laurel? 
NEW YORK — Do you hear what I hear? That's the question as a short audio clip has sparked a social media debate about whether ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me