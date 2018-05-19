Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Cougar attacks mountain bikers; 1 dead, one injured

The Associated Press | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 6:57 p.m.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — One man was killed and another was seriously injured when they encountered a cougar Saturday while mountain biking in Washington state.

Authorities said the two men were on a morning bike ride in the foothills near North Bend when the attack occurred.

The mountain lion ran into the woods and officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Game are trying to track it, King County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

The 31-year-old survivor was taken to a hospital 30 miles west in Seattle. He is listed in serious condition in the emergency room but was alert and talking, Harborview Medical Center said in a statement.

A search and rescue team has been dispatched to recover the body of the deceased man.

KIRO-TV reported that the injured man called 911 shortly before 11 a.m. and shouted, “Can you hear me? Help!” and then the call hung up.

Authorities found the cougar standing over the body of the dead biker, the station reported.

It wasn't immediately clear if the two victims were biking together or separately.

No further details were immediately available.

