World

Pope: Holy Land needs 'gestures of dialogue, reconciliation'

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Pope Francis asperges holy water as he celebrates a Pentecost mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis celebrates a Pentecost mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he recites the Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. The pontiff announced he will make 14 new cardinals next June 29. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis bows on the altar upon his arrival in St. Peter's Basilica to celebrate a Pentecost mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he arrives in St. Peter's Basilica to celebrate a Pentecost mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis asperges holy water as he celebrates a Pentecost mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says “gestures of dialogue and reconciliation” are needed for the Holy Land and all the Middle East.

He told faithful in St. Peter's Square Sunday he had “united himself spiritually” to a prayer vigil held Saturday in Jerusalem, which, he noted, is holy for Jews, Christians and Muslims. Earlier, during Mass Sunday, Francis, citing the “heartrending' situation in Gaza and prayed that hearts be changed so peace arrives.

Palestinian authorities say more than 110 Palestinians have been killed by live fire during violence across the border between Gaza and Israeli since late March. Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, says it aims to relax an Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the Palestinian territory through the protests.

The U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem has also fueled tensions.

