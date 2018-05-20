Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

5 teens involved in fatal crash were Massachusetts high school students

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 9:01 p.m.
Police and firefighters investigate a multi fatal car crash in East Bridgewater, Mass., May 19, 2018. Police have identified teenagers killed in a Massachusetts car crash as local high school students. The five teens, all males, were traveling in one car in East Bridgewater when it crashed into a tree shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.
Updated 9 hours ago

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The teenagers killed in a Massachusetts car crash were identified as high school track team members with a promising future.

The five teens, all males, were traveling in one car in East Bridgewater when it crashed into a tree Saturday afternoon.

Stoughton superintendent Marguerite Rizzi spoke at a news conference Sunday, and called the crash "the worst nightmare of any school administrator."

Police responded to the scene to find a sedan that had rolled over, and 17-year-old Christopher Desir, of Brockton, 17-year-old Eric Sarblah and 16-year-old Nick Joyce dead. Seventeen-year-old David Bell, of Stoughton died of his injuries on the way to a hospital. The district attorney's office said the 17-year-old driver was being treated at a hospital. His name was not released.

In a news release, Stoughton High School principal Juliette Muller extended her sympathies to the families of the teens and announced their attendance at the school.

Charmaine Steele Johnson, Stoughton High School's athletic liaison and varsity girl's basketball coach, posted her condolences on Twitter.

"Such a heavy heart today. As a parent and coach I am thinking of the families that lost a loved one," she said. "I am thinking of their last conversations they had with their sons. Praying for all the friends and students that lost friends & teammates!"

Eryck Sarblah, the father of Eric Sarblah, told The Boston Globe the teenagers were all good friends.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. Plymouth District attorney Timothy Cruz called it "a tragic, tragic situation."

East Bridgewater is about 30 miles southeast of Boston.

