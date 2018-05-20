Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Texas man, 89, charged with murder after woman run over with car

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 9:33 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say an 89-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was run over with a car several times in San Antonio.

Police arrested John Bogard at his home Saturday after witnesses said he ran over the woman, described as being in her 80s, following an argument in an elementary school parking lot.

Authorities say Bogard allows homeless people to stay at a property near the school and that he got into an argument with the woman as she was leaving the property.

Police say witnesses told them that Bogard got into his car and ran the woman down, then backed up and ran her over again. Police say according to the witness accounts, Bogard got out of his car to look at the woman before driving away.

Two witnesses with permits to carry a weapon shot at Bogard's car and blew out a tire.

It's not clear if Bogard has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me