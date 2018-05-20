Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Hillary Clinton ribs Trump with Russian cap at Yale's Class Day

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 9:39 p.m.
Former Secretary of State and former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds up a Russian fur hat, an ushanka, with a Soviet era hammer and sickle emblem, to the Yale College class of 2018 during her Class Day address at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Sunday, May 20, 2018. As a tradition, Yale students and faculty wear humorous and playful hats during a Senior Class Day ceremony.
New Haven Register
Former Secretary of State and former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton autographs one of her presidential campaign posters for Yale senior and political science major Ryan Liu of California after her Class Day address at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Sunday, May 20, 2018.
New Haven Register
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Hillary Clinton returned to Yale University this weekend, warning the graduating class of the "tumultuous times" that await them and using the school's tradition of over-the-top headwear to rib President Trump with her own unusual hat: a Russian fur cap.

The audience laughed as she said, "If you can't beat them, join them."

Clinton says she's concerned about the country's political polarization but believes the current crop of graduates is prepared to rise to the challenge.

Clinton delivered her address at Yale's Class Day, celebrated the Sunday before degrees are handed out.

The former first lady, secretary of state, New York senator and 2016 Democratic nominee for president graduated from Yale Law School in 1973. It was where she met her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

