Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Greece's most liberal mayor beaten up by far-right protesters

The Washington Post | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 11:09 p.m.
The mayor of Greeces second city, Thessaloniki, Yiannis Boutaris is helped as he is assulted by suspected far-right members at a rally in Thessaloniki on May 19, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
The mayor of Greeces second city, Thessaloniki, Yiannis Boutaris is helped as he is assulted by suspected far-right members at a rally in Thessaloniki on May 19, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

Yiannis Boutaris is no stranger to controversy.

The 75-year-old Thessaloniki mayor is one of Greece's most outspoken advocates for multiculturalism and international understanding. He's pushed for the construction of an Islamic mosque in the city, along with monuments honoring Turkish leaders like Ataturk. He convinced Turkish Airlines to begin flying directly from Istanbul to Thessaloniki, resulting in a huge surge in tourists.

He's the force behind the city's new Holocaust museum, a " beacon against racism and fascism," he said earlier this month in Berlin. He's offered up LGBTQ friendly policies, and criticized the Greeks who want Macedonia to change its name. Proponents of the name change say Macedonia is appropriating Greek culture and heritage. "History cannot be stolen," he said in a January interview.

The European Commission has praised Boutaris as a "beacon" whose crafted an "island of hope" and "model for all of Greece."

Boutaris' politics have made him a frequent target of Greek's growing far-right. The website of the pro-fascist Golden Dawn has accused the mayor of stoking "popular rage," and suggested he's in Turkey's pocket. They've accused him of being a traitor to his country because of his position on Macedonia. At a far-right rally earlier this year, leaflets calling Boutaris "a slave of the Jews" were scattered around the city.

Now, far right activists have taken it a step further. On Saturday, Boutaris was attacked by about a dozen far-right protesters, who kicked him in the head and legs and beat him with bottles. Eventually, the mayor's aides stepped in, ferrying the leader away from his attackers. He was taken to a hospital and kept overnight for treatment.

The mayor was participating in a flag-lowering ceremony to honor those killed in the "Pontic Genocide," a World War I-era attack on ethnic Greeks living in Anatolia. Ottoman Turks slaughtered hundreds of thousands and destroyed their churches.

"There were several people that attacked me. They were hitting me everywhere," Boutaris told the Greek Reporter, an online website. "It was a nightmare."

Far-right violence is a growing problem in Greece. It "is definitely on the rise," Seraphim Seferiades, a politics professor at Athen's Panteion University told al Jazeera. "It's something to be expected because there is a political gap [that the far right] is exploiting, and in that context, it's likely we'll see more violence." In 2017, the number of hate crimes more than doubled, jumping to 184 from 84 the year before.

In January, a far-right group called Crypteia left death threats at several civil society groups, including the Muslim Association of Athens. In April, a group of 200 far-right assailants hurled bottles, stones and Molotov cocktails at a group of refugees in Lesbos, chanting "burn them alive." Earlier this month, several headstones in a Jewish cemetery were defaced.

On Sunday, even as most political leaders quickly condemned the assault, far right lawmakers tweeted their support for the attackers. The mayor of Mycenae-Argos, a member of the center-right opposition party, tweeted about the attack: "This is the fate of the TRAITORS."

So far, police have arrested two suspects in conjunction with the attack. One, a 20-year-old, confessed and said he did it because Boutaris has said he favors closer relations to Turkey.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me