World

Pope Francis tells gay man: 'God made you like this'

Chris Pastrick | Monday, May 21, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Updated 3 hours ago

VATICAN CITY — A victim of clerical sex abuse claims Pope Francis told him in a private meeting that God created him as gay and that his homosexuality “does not matter.”

Juan Carlos Cruz, the main whistleblower in Chile's clerical sex abuse and cover-up scandal, was talking with Francis last month about his being homosexual in a closed-door meeting at the Vatican.

In an interview with CNN, Cruz recalled that at the meeting, Francis told him, “You know Juan Carlos, that does not matter. God made you like this. God loves you like this. The Pope loves you like this and you should love yourself and not worry about what people say.”

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke told CNN, “We do not normally comment on the Pope's private conversations.”

If Cruz's statement is true, it would mean a strong departure from the traditional beliefs of the Roman Catholic Church.

Until now, the church has viewed homosexuality as “intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law.” Although church teaching also says that gay men and lesbians should be respected and loved.

During his reign, Pope Francis has many times attempted to make gays feel welcomed and loved in the Catholic Church, famously saying in 2013, “Who am I to judge?”

