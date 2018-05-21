Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Border agent questions 2 women for speaking Spanish

The Associated Press | Monday, May 21, 2018, 11:04 a.m.
U.S. Border Patrol officer.
AFP/Getty Images
U.S. Border Patrol officer.

Updated 8 hours ago

HAVRE, Mont. — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent questioned two women for speaking Spanish in line at a gas station in Montana.

The women, who are U.S. citizens, were asked for identification in the town of Havre on Wednesday.

Ana Suda tells KTVH-TV when she asked why he wanted to see their IDs, she recorded the agent on video telling her he saw they were speaking Spanish, "which is very unheard of up here."

Suda says the officer detained them for about 35 minutes.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection says border agents have "broad law enforcement authorities" and can question individuals.

