World

Report: Driver in fatal Tenn. crash had history of complaints

The Associated Press | Monday, May 21, 2018, 12:34 p.m.
Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker walks back to his seat after giving a statement during his sentencing hearing in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Courts Building, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker walks back to his seat after giving a statement during his sentencing hearing in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Courts Building, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A National Transportation Safety Board report says the driver in a school bus crash that killed six children had a history of driving complaints.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Sunday that the agency found 10 complaints of speeding or erratic driving had been made against Johnthony Walker in the months before the crash.

The 25-year-old Walker was driving the children from Woodmere Elementary School when he wrecked on a winding Chattanooga road on Nov. 21, 2016. He was later found guilty on criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to four years in prison.

The report says one complaint against Walker alleged that he deliberately swerved the bus to throw children from their seats. The matter was under investigation when the crash occurred.

