Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Woman in smiling mugshot faces manslaughter in DUI crash

The Associated Press | Monday, May 21, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
These photos provided by the Marion County Sheriff's Office shows Angenette Welk, left, on May 10, 2018, following a car crash and DUI arrest and again on May 19, 2018, after facing a new charge and prison time after a crash victim died. (Marion County Sheriff's Office via AP)
These photos provided by the Marion County Sheriff's Office shows Angenette Welk, left, on May 10, 2018, following a car crash and DUI arrest and again on May 19, 2018, after facing a new charge and prison time after a crash victim died. (Marion County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Updated 7 hours ago

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida woman who flashed a big grin in a mugshot following a car crash and DUI arrest now faces a new charge and prison time after a crash victim died.

News outlets report 44-year-old Angenette Marie Welk didn't smile when a new mugshot was taken Saturday at the Marion County Jail in Ocala.

Authorities say 60-year-old Sandra Clarkston died May 14, four days after the three-vehicle crash. The Florida Highway Patrol initially charged Welk with DUI with serious bodily injury. The DUI manslaughter charge carries mandatory prison time.

The smiling mugshot angered Clarkston's family, who said they're glad Welk has been re-arrested.

Attorney Stacy Youmans told the Ocala StarBanner that Welk is “a good-hearted person, a wife, mother and friend who is devastated by what happened.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me