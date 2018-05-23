Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Train plows into truck stuck on tracks in Italy; 2 dead

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
Rescue personnel work early Thursday, May 24, 2018, in the area where a train plowed into a truck near Turin, Italy.
Associated Press
Rescue personnel work early Thursday, May 24, 2018, in the area where a train plowed into a truck near Turin, Italy.

Updated 18 hours ago

ROME — A regional train plowed into a big-rig truck stopped on the tracks outside the northern Italian city of Turin late Wednesday, killing at least two people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.

The Italian news agency ANSA said the first fatality was the engineer of the train, which smashed into the truck near the town of Caluso at 11:20 p.m. on a run from Turin to the suburb of Ivrea.

Later, one of two critically injured people who were flown by helicopter to a hospital died, ANSA said.

One of the less seriously injured was reported to be a crew member, while the others were passengers. Ambulance dispatches said a total of 18 people were injured, most of them not critically.

The truck driver escaped injury, ANSA said. The rig, which carried Lithuania license plates, was headed to a warehouse not far away, ANSA said. The truck's cargo wasn't immediately known.

The Rfi regional railroad said the railway barrier had lowered properly before the train's approach but for reasons unknown the truck smashed through the barrier and ended up on the tracks.

The crash derailed three train cars.

ANSA quoted a young woman who broke her leg in the crash as saying she felt as if she was being pushed from behind, then fell. The passenger, who wasn't identified in the report, said she feared she would die, describing the scene as terrible.

Rescuers were searching the wreckage looking for any trapped passengers.

The train left Turin at 10:30 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me