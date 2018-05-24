Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Man ordered to forfeit drone, give up flying for Space Needle crash

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Thursday, May 24, 2018, 12:42 a.m.
A frame of video from Cole Kelley's drone as it flew near Seattle's Space Needle in 2016.
YouTube
A frame of video from Cole Kelley's drone as it flew near Seattle's Space Needle in 2016.

Updated 15 hours ago

A Washington state man was fined $250, gave up his drone and agreed to no longer fly drones as part of his sentence Tuesday for crashing into Seattle's Space Needle in 2016.

Cole Kelley of Pasco pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, reports the Seattle Times , after flying his DJI Inspire 1 quadcopter up to the top of the Space Needle and crashing into the roof. No one was injured and the structure was not damaged as the remotely-piloted craft accelerated and slammed into the top deck where pyrotechnicians were setting up Seattle's annual New Year's Eve fireworks display at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016.

The drone's on-board camera captured spectacular panoramic scenes of Seattle's iconic landmark. It then recorded its own demise.

After impact the aircraft became tangled in the nylon straps used to secure the fireworks and was recovered by one of the pyrotechnicians.

Seattle police notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the incident and accused Kelley of violating FAA regulations by flying above 400 feet. The Space Needle is 605 feet tall. He was charged with reckless endangerment.

Kelley's fine was $5,000 with $4,750 suspended, according to KOMO News . He also avoided jail time with a suspended sentence of 364 days. Kelley forfeited the drone, which retailed for about $3,000 at the time.

In 2014, an Amazon employee reportedly flew a smaller DJI Phantom drone to the top of the Space Needle where tourists claimed the craft struck the observation deck but continued flying.

In 2015, CBS filmed a segment documenting the high-tech features available atop the Space Needle and included professional drone footage.

