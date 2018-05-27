Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

U.S. officials are meeting with North Koreans in DMZ

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 27, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
In this May 26, 2018 photo provided on May 27, 2018, by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, is guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea. Kim and Moon met Saturday, May 26, for the second time in a month, exchanging a huge bear hug and broad smiles in a surprise summit at a border village to discuss Kim's potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and ways to follow through on the peace initiatives of the rivals' earlier summit.(South Korea Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via AP)
In this May 26, 2018 photo provided on May 27, 2018, by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, shake hands after their meeting at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea. Kim and Moon met Saturday, May 26, for the second time in a month, exchanging a huge bear hug and broad smiles in a surprise summit at a border village to discuss Kim's potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and ways to follow through on the peace initiatives of the rivals' earlier summit. (South Korea Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via AP)
In this May 26, 2018, photo provided on May 27, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after their meeting at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea. The Korean language watermark on the image reads 'KCNA,' which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.
In this May 26, 2018, photo provided on May 27, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, shake hands before their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: 'KCNA' which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
In this May 26, 2018, photo provided on May 27, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: 'KCNA' which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
In this May 26, 2018, photo provided on May 27, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, walk together to their meeting at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: 'KCNA' which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
In this May 26, 2018 photo provided May 27, 2018, by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a former military intelligence chief who is now a vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party's Central Committee tasked with inter-Korean relations, second from left, wave to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, unseen, after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea. (South Korea Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via AP)
The U.S. State Department says American officials are meeting with North Korean officials at the border village of Panmunjom as talks continue over a potential summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says a ‘U.S. delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials” inside the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea that was created at the end of the Korean War.

She says preparations are moving ahead for “a meeting” between the two leaders.

Trump said Saturday that conversations about a potential summit were “going along very well.”

He announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing from the scheduled June 12 meeting in Singapore, only to say on Friday that the summit might be back on.

