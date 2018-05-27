Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Gulf Coast braces for impact as Alberto approaches

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 27, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest.
Tampa Bay Times
Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest.
Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest. as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest.
Tampa Bay Times
Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest. as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest.
Travis Lee loads filled sand bags onto a truck bed as he and a co-worker prepare to protect the storage company they work at, Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Gulfport, Miss. They and many other Gulf Coast residents are preparing for Subtropical Storm Alberto to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico to land. The slow moving storm is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, storm surges, high wind and flash flooding this holiday weekend.
Associated Press
Travis Lee loads filled sand bags onto a truck bed as he and a co-worker prepare to protect the storage company they work at, Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Gulfport, Miss. They and many other Gulf Coast residents are preparing for Subtropical Storm Alberto to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico to land. The slow moving storm is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, storm surges, high wind and flash flooding this holiday weekend.
Large cloud formations gather behind the downtown Gulfport, Miss., water tower Saturday afternoon, May 26, 2018, as Subtropical Storm Alberto slowly makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, storm surges, high wind and flash flooding this holiday weekend.
Associated Press
Large cloud formations gather behind the downtown Gulfport, Miss., water tower Saturday afternoon, May 26, 2018, as Subtropical Storm Alberto slowly makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, storm surges, high wind and flash flooding this holiday weekend.
Iliana Norbut adjusts the sun hat on her daughter Noella Norbut, 4, sitting next to husband, David, under a beach umbrella in Biloxi, Miss., Saturday, May 26, 2018. Subtropical Storm Alberto is slowly making its way through the Gulf of Mexico, threatening to bring heavy rainfall, storm surges, high wind and flash flooding this holiday weekend.
Associated Press
Iliana Norbut adjusts the sun hat on her daughter Noella Norbut, 4, sitting next to husband, David, under a beach umbrella in Biloxi, Miss., Saturday, May 26, 2018. Subtropical Storm Alberto is slowly making its way through the Gulf of Mexico, threatening to bring heavy rainfall, storm surges, high wind and flash flooding this holiday weekend.
Tyler Ray Wells, 4, builds a sand castle by the water on Biloxi Beach in Biloxi, Miss., Saturday, May 26, 2018, as Subtropical Storm Alberto slowly makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, storm surges, high wind and flash flooding this holiday weekend.
Associated Press
Tyler Ray Wells, 4, builds a sand castle by the water on Biloxi Beach in Biloxi, Miss., Saturday, May 26, 2018, as Subtropical Storm Alberto slowly makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, storm surges, high wind and flash flooding this holiday weekend.

Updated 2 hours ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Beaches in Florida were largely empty ahead of Memorial Day as the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Alberto, approached the northern Gulf Coast carrying brisk wind and heavy rain.

The storm disrupted long holiday weekend plans from Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle to Miami Beach on Florida's southeastern edge. Lifeguards posted red flags along the white sands of Pensacola Beach, where swimming and wading were banned amid high surf and dangerous conditions.

It also triggered mandatory evacuations of some small, sparsely populated Gulf Coast barrier islands in one Florida county. The Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a statement Sunday that a mandatory evacuation has been issued in Franklin County for all barrier islands there and those in the county living directly on the coast in mobile homes or in recreation vehicle parks.

Alberto got an early jump on the 2018 hurricane season, which doesn't officially start until June 1. The storm prompted Florida, Alabama and Mississippi to launch emergency preparations over the weekend amid expectations Alberto would reach land sometime Monday. Rough conditions were expected to roil the seas off the eastern and northern Gulf Coast region through Tuesday.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a statement.

Gusty showers were to begin lashing parts of Florida on Sunday, and authorities were warning of the possibility of flash flooding.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, Alberto was centered about 165 miles west of Tampa and had maximum sustained wind of 50 mph. Forecasters said Alberto has most recently taken a north-northwest track that would bring it over the northern Gulf of Mexico during the night and make landfall on or in the vicinity of the Florida Panhandle on Monday.

A subtropical storm like Alberto has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its center. Subtropical storms can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes. Forecasters cautioned that heavy rain and tropical storm conditions could reach the northern Gulf Coast well ahead of the center of Alberto making landfall.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center in Miami discontinued all storm surge warnings for most of the state's peninsula.

Mark Bowen, the Bay County Emergency management director, said at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the concern isn't with storm surge due to the timing of landfall and the tides. He said Alberto's biggest threat will be its heavy rains, with forecasts of anywhere from four to 12 inches of rain in some areas.

In Taylor County, there were voluntary evacuations for those in coastal zones and beach communities, mobile homes, RV parks and low-lying areas. In Gulf County, T. H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park began evacuations Sunday morning.

In Miami, organizers called off the sea portion of the Miami Beach Air & Sea Show on Sunday because of heavy rain and rough waters. And in the Tampa Bay area on the central Gulf Coast, cities offered sandbags for homeowners worried about floods. Live video from webcams posted in Clearwater and Destin showed half-empty beaches, and whitecaps roiled the normally placid Gulf waters.

The hurricane center said Sunday that a tropical storm warning was in effect from Bonita Beach, Fla., to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

"Whether you're a resident of this state or just visiting, you need to stay updated on this evolving tropical system," Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said in a statement. "Coastal and inland flooding could be a serious issue in the coming days. I ask everyone to please make final preparations to your family emergency plan, especially those that live in mobile homes and low-lying areas."

Tommy Whitlock said sandbagging has become a usual event in his life since he lives next to a creek.

In Gulf Shores, Ala., webcams showed beaches starting to fill up as the storm's track shifted slightly east away from the region, but red flags on the beach warned beachgoers to stay out of the rough water. Grant Brown, the city's public information officer, said they had already finished a number of preparations such as clearing culverts to prepare for big rains but Sunday had turned into a "really nice day."

With conditions expected to worsen overnight, officials are encouraging people planning to check out Monday to give themselves extra time.

Jeffrey Medlin, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service's Mobile office, warned that even after the storm moves north there will still be swells coming up from the south that could cause dangerous rip currents. Just because it's "nice and sunny" after the storm passes, Medlin said, there's still a risk for swimmers.

"People have drowned by going out to the water too soon," he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me