Video shows New Jersey officer punching woman on beach

The scene on the beach at Wildwood got nasty Saturday afternoon when two cops wrestled a woman to the ground, one of them wrapping his arm around her neck and punching her in the head, a video posted on Twitter with more than a million views shows.

"Stop resisting," voices call out to the woman, as she screamed, "You're not allowed … to hit me like that!"

I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can't believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G — Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018

The woman, who identified herself in a Facebook post as Emily Weinman, said the cops approached her and her friend and asked them their age. In the Facebook post, Weinman, whose Facebook profile says she lives in Philadelphia, admitted having beer but said that she hadn't drunk any. When the officers conducted a Breathalyzer test on her, it came back negative, she said in the Facebook post, also noting, without providing specifics, that she is younger than the legal drinking age of 21. When the cops continued to hang around, she says she asked them why they didn't have anything better to do, to which one cop responded that he hadn't planned to write her up but now he was. She said she didn't want to give him her name, adding that she had her 18-month-old daughter with her. The altercation escalated after she tripped and fell, which is when she said the cops tackled her.

"Yes, i know I should've gave him my name.. I was partly wrong in a way but I was scared," Weinman wrote on Facebook.

Here's the FB post on the incident by the woman seen getting punched and arrested https://t.co/Jdtfa56Xpv — Billy Penn (@billy_penn) May 27, 2018

The Facebook post, which is public, has become a forum of dozens of strangers weighing in on police misconduct and if Weinman deserved to be punched.

Weinman was slapped with a slew of charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.

Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto was among those views, and even he found the video upsetting, according to officials.

"Chief Regalbuto stated that while he finds this video to be alarming, he does not want to rush to any judgement until having the final results of the investigation," the department said in a statement.

The officers involved in the arrest were punished with desk duty pending the results of the internal probe, officials said.