Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump to rally in Tennessee, where crucial Senate race looms

The Associated Press | Monday, May 28, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Updated 13 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump is turning his attention to Tennessee, where he will raise money and rally supporters Tuesday in a crucial race for control of the U.S. Senate.

Trump hopes to boost Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn in the open contest to replace GOP Sen. Bob Corker, who is retiring.

Popular former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen has also entered the race, putting the firmly red state is in play for his party as Republicans cling to a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

Trump will raise cash for Blackburn at a Nashville fundraiser, then country star Trace Adkins will perform before Trump's public rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

The event marks the fifth rally Trump has held in Tennessee and the third in the Nashville area since he began running for president in June 2015.

Trump won Tennessee decidedly in 2016 and remains popular there. Blackburn, who has already received the president's endorsement, has been counting down the days on Twitter until Trump shows up. She has dubbed herself a “hardcore, card-carrying Tennessee conservative.”

Bredesen, who needs to win over independents and some Republicans to claim victory, has aired TV ads in which he says he's “not running against Donald Trump,” and that he learned long ago to “separate the message from the messenger.”

In Tennessee, Al Gore was the Democrats' last victorious Senate candidate in 1990. Democrats have fallen short ever since Gore left the Senate to become Bill Clinton's vice president.

Bredesen has drawn help from former Vice President Joe Biden, who attended a fundraiser for him in April.

Trump's visit will also set off a scramble for Tennessee's Republican candidates for governor to get face time and presidential shoutouts.

U.S. Rep. Diane Black, former state economic development chief Randy Boyd, businessman Bill Lee and state House Speaker Beth Harwell have all voiced their support of Trump on the campaign trail.

Out of the four leading GOP candidates, Black has been the most frequent namedropper of the president, including in TV ads that show Trump offering glowing compliments for her.

Boyd has recently likened himself to Trump in a TV spot, saying they're both conservative businessman looking to disrupt government.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me