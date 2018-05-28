Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

San Francisco mulls ban on flavored vaping liquids, menthols

The Associated Press | Monday, May 28, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to persuade San Francisco voters to reject a ban on selling flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber. Zouzounis, a board member of the Arab American Grocers Association, which represents 400 small-business owners in the San Francisco Bay Area, said the ban would remove an anchor product that attracts customers, many of which are immigrant-owned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis holds a Black & Mild Wine cigarillo while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to persuade San Francisco voters to reject a ban on selling flavored tobacco products. Zouzounis, a board member of the Arab American Grocers Association, which represents 400 small-business owners in the San Francisco Bay Area, said the ban would remove an anchor product that attracts customers, many of which are immigrant-owned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
SAN FRANCISCO — A major tobacco company is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to persuade San Francisco voters to reject a ban on selling flavored tobacco products. It includes menthol cigarettes and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has contributed nearly $12 million to the “No on Proposition E” campaign, filling airwaves and mailboxes with ads urging voters to reject a ban on the June 5 ballot.

Supporters have raised $2.8 million, including more than $2 million from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, in what they say is an effort to help stop another generation from getting hooked on nicotine.

Small-business owners are among those opposing the ban, which they say will hurt sales because people can still buy flavored “e-liquid” and tobacco products online.

