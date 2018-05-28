Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Teacher who stopped Indiana school shooting: I had to save students

The Associated Press | Monday, May 28, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions “were the only acceptable actions” to save his seventh-grade classroom.

Jason Seaman spoke publicly for the first time since the shooting Friday, thanking the Noblesville, Indiana, community for support, praising a 13-year-old who was also shot and urging everyone to think about her as she recovers.

Seaman is credited with stopping a student who entered his Noblesville West Middle School classroom with a gun. The 29-year-old teacher was shot but not seriously injured.

“I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances,” said Seaman, a former college football player.

“I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That is why I did what I did that day,” he said.

Seaman spoke for just a few minutes and declined to answer questions from reporters.

A student, Ella Whistler, was also shot. Her family has said she is in critical but stable condition. But school principal Stacey Swan said she's improving.

“Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable,” Seaman said. “We all should continue to keep her in our minds as she continues to recover.”

