27 rabbits abandoned at Long Island train station
Updated 4 hours ago
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Officials on Long Island are offering a reward for information leading to the person or people responsible for dumping 27 rabbits by a Suffolk County train station.
The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it was notified on Sunday that a number of domestic rabbits were in the vicinity of the Ronkonkoma train station.
"Putting them out here is a death sentence." @GORSavesThem & @tgl110 (Suffolk SPCA) save 27 domesticated #rabbits dumped in woods off the parking lot next to the @LIRR #ronkonkoma station. Rescuers now offering a $3500 reward for an arrest & conviction. https://t.co/ZuaKniSFGz pic.twitter.com/e1LQFVLfgI— Andrew Ehinger (@News12Andrew) May 28, 2018
The SPCA and other animal welfare groups captured the bunnies, which don't have the skills to live in the wild on their own.
There is a $3,500 reward being offered.