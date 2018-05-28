Power outage strands riders at Cedar Point
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides.
A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the outage Monday afternoon was caused by a car that hit a utility pole.
Video from Cedar Point shows people stuck on Sky Ride during power outage, smoke coming out of the platform area (courtesy: @BrianFontanella ) pic.twitter.com/BgL1nhsQWx— ABC6 (@wsyx6) May 28, 2018
Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.
Passengers escorted off rides after power outage at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio, spokesperson says. https://t.co/31OpS0907c pic.twitter.com/myvSdz7jE9— ABC News (@ABC) May 28, 2018
Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot tall Millennium Force roller coaster.
Park employees were helping people off the rides.
Stuck on rougarou at cedar point today. Eventually got us over the top. All rides shut down due to power failure. pic.twitter.com/CVvP7XfvtZ— Stephen Howard (@plopbellie) May 28, 2018
About an hour into the power outage at Cedar Point. People stuck on lots of rides including Windseeker and Sky Ride. Here they are checking on Millennium Force riders. pic.twitter.com/tveu5mDH1n— Matt Lydy (@mlydy) May 28, 2018